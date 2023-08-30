comScore
PhonePe announced its foray into stock broking business with the launch of a new mobile application called ‘Share(dot)Market’, under its subsidiary PhonePe Wealth Broking. The announcement by the leading digital payment platform marks the completion of offerings in its financial services bouquet, said Sameer Nigam, the CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

