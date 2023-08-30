PhonePe launches Share.Market app, enters stock broking business

PhonePe launches Share.Market app, enters stock broking business1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- The new mobile app will allow users to trade and invest in stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs (exchange-traded funds).
PhonePe announced its foray into stock broking business with the launch of a new mobile application called ‘Share(dot)Market’, under its subsidiary PhonePe Wealth Broking. The announcement by the leading digital payment platform marks the completion of offerings in its financial services bouquet, said Sameer Nigam, the CEO and Co-Founder of the company.
