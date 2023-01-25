PhonePe paid ₹8,000 crore in taxes for shifting base to India: CEO3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:27 PM IST
- PhonePe is likely to incur an accumulated loss of ₹7,300 crore, an amount that could have been offset against future profit
Fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday said it had to pay ₹8,000 crore in taxes for shifting its domicile to India and is also likely to incur an accumulated loss of ₹7,300 crore, an amount that could have been offset against future profit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×