PhonePe paid 8,000 crore in taxes for shifting base to India: CEO

"If you want to move to India as a domicile, we have to do a fresh market valuation and pay tax on the delta. Our investors have paid almost ₹8,000 crore in taxes just to allow us to come back to India. That is a very stiff shock if the business is not yet at maturity. The business is a few years away from IPO," Nigam said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}