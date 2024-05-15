PhonePe-LankaPay tie up: Here's how you can now make UPI payments via PhonePe in Sri Lanka
PhonePe on Wednesday, May 15 announced a partnership with LankaPay to allow its users to pay using unified payment interface (UPI) across Sri Lanka. At a recent event to mark the collaboration, PhonePe said its app users travelling to Sri Lanka can make payments using UPI across LankaPay QR merchants.