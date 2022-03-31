There are several juggling acts going on here, apart from the millions of small businesspeople reconciling their accounts across the many services that have sprung up as an alternative to cash and plastic. The payment apps don’t make any money out of this activity because they all run on a shared public utility. What they get is data they can analyze to predict the creditworthiness of the small shops. It’s the banks that ultimately issue loans to these “thin-file" customers but fintech controls the flow of information — and gets remunerated by the lenders for finding creditworthy merchants. But why have the banks let fintech get between them and all these potential clients?

