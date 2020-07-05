PhonePe partners with Shadowfax to pilot hyperlocal deliveries in Bengaluru

“Every second offline kirana store continues to face shortage of manpower, as their employees have gone back to their respective villages. We also noticed a trend where kiranas have peak hours of business during the day and are unable to provide home deliveries citing bandwidth issues. Hence, for offline stores listed on PhonePe, we thought of helping them with deliveries to boost their business," said Vivek Lohcheb, vice president, offline business at PhonePe.