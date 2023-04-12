PhonePe raises another $100 mn from General Atlantic, its co-investors

PhonePe raises another $100 mn from General Atlantic, its co-investors2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
With this tranche, PhonePe has raised $750Mn from several global investors.
With this tranche, PhonePe has raised $750Mn from several global investors.
Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $100 million from US private equity firm General Atlantic and its investors, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.
Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $100 million from US private equity firm General Atlantic and its investors, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.
This new funding comes as a part of PhonePe's ongoing fundraise of $ 1 billion in capital, after its domicile shift to India.
This new funding comes as a part of PhonePe's ongoing fundraise of $ 1 billion in capital, after its domicile shift to India.
“PhonePe confirms a $100Mn additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of our ongoing fundraise. General Atlantic initially invested $350Mn in PhonePe in January 2023," said a spokesperson of PhonePe.
“PhonePe confirms a $100Mn additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of our ongoing fundraise. General Atlantic initially invested $350Mn in PhonePe in January 2023," said a spokesperson of PhonePe.
With this tranche, the company has raised $750Mn from several global investors.
With this tranche, the company has raised $750Mn from several global investors.
PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like Insurance, Wealth Management, Lending, Stockbroking, ONDC-based Shopping and Account Aggregators. The fundraise will also help PhonePe turbo-charge the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and Credit on UPI.
PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like Insurance, Wealth Management, Lending, Stockbroking, ONDC-based Shopping and Account Aggregators. The fundraise will also help PhonePe turbo-charge the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and Credit on UPI.
Recently, PhonePe has launched a new consumer-facing application, Pincode, which will be integrated into India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) framework.
Recently, PhonePe has launched a new consumer-facing application, Pincode, which will be integrated into India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) framework.
The Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and to digitally connect each city’s consumers with their neighborhood stores that they usually buy from offline, with the convenience of online ordering, great discounts and instant refunds and returns.
The Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and to digitally connect each city’s consumers with their neighborhood stores that they usually buy from offline, with the convenience of online ordering, great discounts and instant refunds and returns.
Founded in December 2015 by Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe offers financial services to users. It provides mutual funds and insurance products on the platform and competes with publicly listed Paytm and Google Pay in India’s digital payments space.
Founded in December 2015 by Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe offers financial services to users. It provides mutual funds and insurance products on the platform and competes with publicly listed Paytm and Google Pay in India’s digital payments space.
PhonePe was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2016. The company claims to have more than 400 million registered users and over 35 million offline merchants spread across India, covering 99% of PIN codes.
PhonePe was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2016. The company claims to have more than 400 million registered users and over 35 million offline merchants spread across India, covering 99% of PIN codes.