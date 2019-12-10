PhonePe receives 585.6 cr from Singapore parent

Digital payments company PhonePe Pvt Ltd has received ₹585.66 crore ($82.5 million) from its Singapore parent.

The Board passed a resolution to allot 13,81,278 equity shares to PhonePe's parent entity, PhonePe Private Ltd, Singapore, at ₹4,230 each, according to a regulatory filing accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

This is the third fund infusion by the parent company into PhonePe in the current financial year.

In October, this year, the Flipkart-owned company received ₹405 crore from its Singapore-based parent entity, previously known as Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd. Before that, in July, PhonePe had received around ₹698 crore from its parent.

PhonePe declined to comment to Mint's queries.

The latest fund infusion comes even as PhonePe is reportedly in talks, according to media reports, to raise around $1 billion from marquee investors such as Tencent and Tiger Global.

In March, Flipkart’s board approved a plan to hive off PhonePe as a separate entity. According to media reports, Walmart has initiated plans to demerge PhonePe from Flipkart.

PhonePe was valued at $7 billion by Morgan Stanley in September, and is looking to increase its valuation to around $10 billion.

In the extremely competitive digital payments domain in India, the Bengaluru-based startup competes with companies such as Google Pay, Paytm and BharatPe.

Last month, One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, said it raised $1 billion from new and existing investors, lifting its valuation to $16 billion.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2019, PhonePe's losses increased significantly to ₹1,904.72 crore in 2018-19, due to higher expenses, over the previous financial year, when the company reported loss of ₹791 crore.

However, there was a five-fold increase in revenues to ₹245.8 crore in FY19, from ₹49 crore in the previous financial year.

PhonePe claims to have over 150 million users, and allows them to send and receive money, recharge mobile accounts and make utility payments.