PhonePe surpasses Google Pay, becomes top UPI app in December, shows NPCI data

Paytm Payments Bank emerged as the third after PhonePe and Google Pay. It recorded 256.36 million transactions worth ₹312.9183 billion in December, as per the NPCI data. Amazon Pay and NPCI's BHIM app came at fourth and fifth leading UPI apps in terms of transaction volume. Amazon Pay initiated 40.53 million transactions worth ₹35.08 billion, while BHIM recorded 24.80 million transactions worth ₹77.48 billion in December, according to NCPI data.