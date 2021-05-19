PhonePe to acquire IndusOS for $60 million

“PhonePe may look at a possible integration between its in-app store ‘Switch’ and IndusOS’s App Bazaar to increase the host of applications it offers on its platform. Additionally, PhonePe may also list its app on the App Bazaar platform, which has integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Samsung. This may increase PhonePe’s reach to a wider audience. However, the workings of the integration aren’t finalised yet," said one of the above quoted individuals, on condition of anonymity.