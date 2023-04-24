PhonePe to give tough competition to Google with new app store

PhonePe to give tough competition to Google with new app store2 min read . 05:08 PM IST
PhonePe is reportedly planning to launch its own app store in India to compete with Google's Play Store
Walmart-backed Indian digital payments app, PhonePe, is gearing up to launch its new app store in India. Reportedly, the fintech giant is working on a localized app store for the Indian market.
According to a TechCrunch report, PhonePe has confirmed that it will be launching an app store in India. Currently, Google's Play Store dominates the Android app store segment in the country.
The report states that PhonePe's app store will offer a 'premier experience' for millions of users in India and will also provide support for 12 Indian languages and 24x7 live chat.
A PhonePe official told TechCrunch that the company seeks to build an alternative app store that is more localized not just in terms of language but also from the viewpoint of discovery and consumer interest.
PhonePe claims that the company is in talks with multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or phone manufacturers. It said that phone-makers are 'very receptive' - especially after the recent CCI order.
A Competition Commission of India (CCI) order had earlier said that Google exploited its dominant position in the Indian market and fined the search giant a whopping $161 million.
PhonePe also claims to have struck a deal with one of the biggest OEMs in the market and is also trying to get other phone manufacturers onboard in the course of couple of months.
The PhonePe spokesperson told Techcrunch, “All the OEMs are excited about PhonePe building out a localised App store for the Indian market. We expect to be live on all Android OEMs within the first few months of launch."
PhonePe Group was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. However, earlier this year the two companies announced a full ownership separation in order to chart their own growth paths, build their businesses independently, and help unlock and maximize enterprise value for their shareholders.
