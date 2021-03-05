Bengaluru: Digital payment firm PhonePe on Friday pledged to increase female representation in its two senior most leadership roles , including directors and vice presidents, to 25% from 16% by December 2021.

The Bengaluru-based company said it has taken on a numerical goal for gender at the senior level, where stronger representation at the top is easily visible and helps provide role models for the broader organization.

This is part of a new Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) charter, adopted by the company to create a more inclusive workforce. The first phase of the charter will include focusing on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability, while identifying specific actions in each of these areas to push inclusion.

“As we build solutions for a billion Indians, it is important for us that the organisation we create truly represents the diversity of our customer base. I have always felt strongly about creating a diverse, inclusive and vibrant organisation," said Sameer Nigam, co-founder and chief executive, PhonePe. "There are sound rational reasons to do this - there is a strong correlation between diverse organizations and increased shareholder value; as a diverse workspace we will be able to attract from a wider talent pool; and we will be able to encourage deeper, more holistic thinking."

For the LGBTQ community, PhonePe’s initial focus will be on creating spaces for conversation and awareness, and to review policies, processes and systems to be more inclusive.

As part of the charter, the company is also reviewing its current roles, policy framework and infrastructure to enable people with disabilities to be a larger part of the organization.

“People work best when they have a safe environment to bring all of their capabilities and creativity to the job. Diversity for us will never be only about representation, but about letting people be their true selves without the need to hide any aspect of themselves. How we do this will be a process of ongoing learning - from people’s lived experiences, and from all the work that has gone before," said Manmeet Sandhu, head of human resources, PhonePe.

Last year, PhonePe had planned to hire 550 individuals across functions of engineering, sales, business development, and marketing, as it continued to expand its business. This was an addition to the 1,800-member workforce strength of the company.

