PhonePe to more than double employee count by December 2022

PhonePe to more than double employee count by December 20221 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Digital payments platform PhonePe will hire across levels and functions for engineering, product, analytics, business development, and sales teams
Walmart-owned fintech major PhonePe on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its total employee strength to 5,400 across India by the end of this year from existing 2,600.
The digital payments platform will hire across levels and functions for engineering, product, analytics, business development, and sales teams.
There are about 2800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months across Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country.
The firm also claims that it has lower attrition rates as it offers remuneration package higher than the market standard, and gives wealth creation opportunity to all employees through ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans).
"We are building a long-term sustainable organisation, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all. We are proud that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry," Phonepe's HR head Manmeet Sandhu said.
PhonePe has also recently announced the launch of Mothers@PhonePe aimed at providing flexibility to mothers so they can come back to the workforce when they are ready.
It also launched Parents@PhonePe, a parallel programme that covers secondary caregivers, aimed at promoting a balanced distribution of responsibilities among new parents.
