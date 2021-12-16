PhonePe tokenises cards on Visa, Mastercard and Rupay

“We are delighted to be the first payments platform to offer card tokenisation across all 3 major card networks in the country - Visa, Mastercard and Rupay. This is a significant milestone for us and will benefit millions of our merchant partners by helping them comply with the RBI guidelines and ensuring a seamless customer experience. PhonePe’s 33+ crore registered consumers will also have a unique benefit as they can now tokenise their credit and/or debit cards just once and enjoy seamless usage across all our merchant partners. We continue to work closely with our large base of merchants to help them elevate their customer experience by adopting PhonePe SafeCard," said Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments, PhonePe.