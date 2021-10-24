PhonePe withdraws injunction, to file fresh suit against BharatPe on ‘Pe’ suffix

“To address certain observations made by the Court in the pleadings filed by PhonePe, the suit was withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh suit challenging the adoption of mark ‘PostPe’/'postpe’ by Resilient Innovations. Accordingly, while allowing the withdrawal of the suit and keeping the rights and contentions of the parties open, the Hon'ble Court granted PhonePe the liberty to file a fresh suit. We will, accordingly, file a fresh suit and continue to ardently oppose the use of the 'PostPe' / 'postpe' marks," said PhonePe in a response to Mint’s queries on Saturday.