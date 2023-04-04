PhonePe's Pincode goes live on ONDC, starts with Bangalore1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:37 PM IST
- The Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and to digitally connect each city’s consumers with their neighborhood stores
livDigital payments giant PhonePe on Tuesday announced launch of its hyperlocal commerce app Pincode, by going live on ONDC. Bangalore will be the first city to go live with grocery and food, other cities and categories will be added soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×