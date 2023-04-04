livDigital payments giant PhonePe on Tuesday announced launch of its hyperlocal commerce app Pincode, by going live on ONDC. Bangalore will be the first city to go live with grocery and food, other cities and categories will be added soon.

The Pincode app will promote local shopkeepers and sellers and to digitally connect each city’s consumers with their neighborhood stores that they usually buy from offline, with the convenience of online ordering, great discounts and instant refunds and returns.

The app will help bring out the strength of neighborhood stores, offering consumers a better and wider selection of products than competition, and will include both well-known national brands, as well as locally manufactured groceries, apparel, footwear, accessories etc.

It will not only provide a stimulus to the local retailers, but also to the entire local ecosystem powering commerce including the MSME’s and farmers.

"Pincode will invest significant effort in digitally enabling every Indian shopkeeper spread across every nook and corner, over the next few years. This will help our offline businesses to participate in the e-commerce revolution of the 21st century. The success of this platform will also attract more small merchants to the ecosystem and will create sustainable employment opportunities for more people. ," said PhonePe in its statement.

"We are very excited to launch Pincode. Pincode is a brand-new shopping app and offers a revolutionary new approach to e-commerce, which puts all the local stores and sellers at the heart of the digital shopping growth story. Pincode is built on the ONDC network, which allows us to generate demand for merchants digitized by various seller platforms in an inclusive manner, while creating new opportunities for growth and driving innovation at scale," said Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder PhonePe