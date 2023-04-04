PhonePe's Pincode goes live on ONDC, starts with Bangalore

"We are very excited to launch Pincode. Pincode is a brand-new shopping app and offers a revolutionary new approach to e-commerce, which puts all the local stores and sellers at the heart of the digital shopping growth story. Pincode is built on the ONDC network, which allows us to generate demand for merchants digitized by various seller platforms in an inclusive manner, while creating new opportunities for growth and driving innovation at scale," said Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder PhonePe

