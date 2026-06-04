Physics Wallah looks to unwind FinZ lending bet days after ₹120 crore infusion

MUMBAI: Physics Wallah is weighing options to recover the ₹120 crore recently infused into its lending subsidiary FinZ Finance, including a potential sale, transfer of its loan book and surrender of lending-related licences, after deciding to scrap its on-book lending strategy, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The decision comes only a week after the edtech company announced the infusion, signalling plans to expand its presence in education financing. On Thursday, however, the company said it would abandon its on-book lending strategy and instead partner with regulated third-party non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer student financing.
“The long term partners of the firm suggested the company to not diversify into this (lending) segment as they are doing well as an education business,” one of the people cited above said. “The company will now look at options to recoup the investments either through sale or letting go of the license and relying on capital reduction.”