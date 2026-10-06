PhysicsWallah exits student lending, sells ₹96 crore loan book to Auxilo

PhysicsWallah is stepping back from direct student lending less than a year after its financing arm received a banking regulator's licence. The edtech company said its wholly owned subsidiary FinZ Finance has agreed to transfer a loan portfolio worth ₹95.79 crore to education-focused NBFC Auxilo Finserve, effectively bringing its short-lived direct lending strategy to an end.

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FinZ Finance signed a deed of assignment with Auxilo on 3 October for the sale and transfer of the portfolio, according to a regulatory filing by PhysicsWallah. The consideration for the transaction is also ₹95.79 crore.

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The company said the portfolio represents the “substantial/major part” of FinZ Finance's total loans. The transfer of the loans and associated borrowers is expected to be completed within 60 days.

Why PhysicsWallah is exiting direct student lending The transaction marks a reversal of PhysicsWallah's earlier push into lending.

FinZ Finance received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India in September 2025 and began operations in February 2026. Its direct lending business, however, lasted only a few months before PhysicsWallah began reconsidering the model.

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On 4 June, the company said it was restructuring its lending strategy and would instead work with regulated third-party NBFCs to meet students' financing needs. It had said at the time that the future of FinZ Finance would be decided later, subject to board and regulatory approvals.

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Since lending is FinZ Finance's principal business, PhysicsWallah said the sale will result in a partial closure of its lending operations.

PhysicsWallah shifts student loans to third-party NBFCs Under the revised strategy, PhysicsWallah will no longer carry the bulk of student lending on FinZ Finance's balance sheet. Instead, financing will be facilitated through established, regulated third-party NBFCs.

The company said the shift is part of a broader strategic realignment aimed at focusing on its core business and optimising capital allocation. It also said the new approach would help improve operational efficiency and reduce balance-sheet and credit risks.

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Auxilo Finserve, the buyer of the loan portfolio, is an RBI-registered NBFC focused primarily on education finance.

The arrangement allows PhysicsWallah to continue offering financing options to students while moving the lending exposure to a specialised financial institution.

FinZ Finance had barely begun lending The timing of the exit is notable because FinZ Finance had only recently started operating.

The subsidiary received its RBI licence in September 2025 and commenced operations in February 2026. For FY26, it reported no revenue from operations and other income of ₹1.35 crore.

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Its net worth stood at ₹60.30 crore as of 31 March 2026, equivalent to 1.18% of PhysicsWallah's net worth, according to the company's filing.

The decision to sell the loan portfolio also follows an earlier plan to put more capital into the subsidiary. On 27 May, PhysicsWallah's audit committee had approved an equity infusion of about ₹120 crore into FinZ Finance.

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The company reversed course barely a week later.

PhysicsWallah lending strategy changed after May funding plan The market response reflected the sharp change in direction.

PhysicsWallah shares fell nearly 18% over the five sessions following the 27 May announcement, closing at ₹92.04 on 3 June. On 4 June, when the company announced its revised lending strategy, the shares rose as much as 17.8% to ₹108.45 on the BSE.

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