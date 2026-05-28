PhysicsWallah reins in K-12 ambitions as profitability takes priority

Edtech major PhysicsWallah is pulling back on its ambitious expansion into K-12 schooling announced in the previous quarter (Q3 of FY26), and reverting to a sharp focus on profitability in its core online and offline education businesses, a top executive of the company said.
“K-12 is the mother of all markets. But if you see the journey of PhysicsWallah, we essentially were an online company and then we went offline. A similar strategy is being taken in our K-12 approach as well,” Prateek Boob, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, told Mint in an interview after the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.
“We did some ₹100 crore of investment there earlier. And now we have decided not to further allocate capital to that,” he added.