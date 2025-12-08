PhysicWallah Q2 FY26 results: Profit soars 70% YoY to ₹69.7 crore — check revenue and other details

PhysicsWallah reported a 70% YoY growth in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching 69.7 crore.

Published 8 Dec 2025
Recently listed ed-tech company PhysicsWallah reported a nearly 70% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit, reaching 69.7 crore, in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from 41.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In its first quarterly results after getting listed, the company reported operating revenue of 1,051.2 crore, marking a 26% year-on-year increase from 832.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, 8 December, PhysicsWallah’s shares on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed 1.95% higher at 138.55 per share.

The edtech firm raised 3,480 crore through its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), with 3,100 crore earmarked for expanding its offline and hybrid learning centres, strengthening its marketing initiatives and bolstering its digital and cloud infrastructure.

Total expenses for the Noida-based company rose 25% to 999.6 crore in the September quarter, compared to 800 crore in the same period last year and 1,054.2 crore in the previous quarter. The company also reported a consolidated EBITDA of 181 crore.

