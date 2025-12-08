PhysicWallah Q2 FY26 results: Profit soars 70% YoY to ₹69.7 crore — check revenue and other details

Recently listed ed-tech company PhysicsWallah reported a nearly 70% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit, reaching ₹69.7 crore, in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up from ₹41.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In its first quarterly results after getting listed, the company reported operating revenue of ₹1,051.2 crore, marking a 26% year-on-year increase from ₹832.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, 8 December, PhysicsWallah’s shares on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed 1.95% higher at ₹138.55 per share.

The edtech firm raised ₹3,480 crore through its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), with ₹3,100 crore earmarked for expanding its offline and hybrid learning centres, strengthening its marketing initiatives and bolstering its digital and cloud infrastructure.