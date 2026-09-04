PI Industries bets on innovation-led growth as agrochem headwinds mount

Amid a challenging global environment, agrochemical major PI Industries is betting on novel molecules developed in-house and is branching out into manufacturing capabilities for pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals, and electronics to fuel long-term growth.
“We are an 80-year-old organisation, I do believe after a certain scale and size in the world today, innovation creates moats…it's a call of risk and an appetite,” Mayank Singhal, managing director and vice chairperson of the Mumbai-headquartered firm, told Mint in an interview.