BENGALURU: Early-stage investor, pi Ventures, has launched its second fund, as the venture capital firm looks to double down on investments in disruptive artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies and deep tech startups, this year.

In March 2021, pi Ventures had received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its second venture capital fund with a target corpus of Rs565 crore and a green shoe option of Rs185 crore. It looks to close the targeted corpus within this year.

The early stage investor is looking to back around 25 new startups from India, and will deploy the corpus from its second fund, over the next four years.

Through Fund II, pi Ventures will continue its focus on early stage investments including - seed, pre-Series A and Series A rounds and will look to fund startups working in domains of space technologies, material science, biotech and life sciences.

“We are very excited to launch our second fund and continue our mission to back startups which are creating global solutions from India. With AI and other technologies steadily maturing, we can expect some interesting applications in the coming days. With this fund we aim to support talented entrepreneurs who are creating disruptive products that are solving big fundamental problems, with unique solutions on the back of technology innovations," said Manish Singhal, co-founder and managing partner at pi Ventures.

pi Ventures will look to use 40% of the corpus from its second fund to back new startups, while using the rest to make follow-on investments in its portfolio, the company said.

Till date, pi Ventures has invested in 13 deep tech startups, including Niramai, Locus, Wysa, Agnikul and Pyxis among others. It closed its first fund worth ₹ 225 crore (or $30 million) in 2017-18.

The firm’s first fund counted CDC UK, IFC World Bank, SIDBI, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, Electronic Development Fund (managed by Canbank Ventures), Accel Partners and prominent family offices and entrepreneurs such as Binny Bansal, Bhupen Shah, amongst others as investors.

