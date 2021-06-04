NEW DELHI: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has announced a host health benefits for its employees to protect them and their families from covid-19. The company will also vaccinate all its temporary or contractual employees in the coming months.

All the permanent employees of the company have been insured under the Covid Term life Insurance for a sum of Rs20 lakh, it said in a statement.

It added that a mediclaim insurance upon the death of an employee due to covid-19 will be extended to immediate family members up to a period of five years as per the policy.

The company has introduced an Education Assistance Programme will provide Rs1 lakh per child per annum, for a maximum of two children, until the completion of their graduation in case of an unfortunate death of an employee due to covid-19.

“In these exceptionally difficult times Piaggio stands firm with all of its employees, devoted to their safety. During the pandemic, we want to give complete support to our employees and their families. While we recognize that no amount of money or support can substitute for the death of a loved one, it is crucial for us as an organisation to reassure and offer stability to the families as they cope with the loss," said Diego Graffi, managing director and chief executive, Piaggio Vehicles.

“In addition to vaccinations, various initiatives like the Employee Assistance Program for counselling of employees through mail or telephone, Education Assistance Program for the children of the deceased employee due to Covid, or Covid Term Insurance of ₹20 lakh amongst others, have been introduced to ensure our employees’ physical and emotional safety," said Pooja Bansal, head Human Resources, Piaggio Vehicles.

