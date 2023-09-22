Commuter motorcycles to premium rides: Global brands lead the way

“Until five years ago, excluding Royal Enfield, which accounts for a majority of this segment but is priced and positioned very uniquely, volumes in this segment were zero. That apart, in the fun and sport categories, there were no players until a few years ago. But now, volumes currently ranging from 20,000 units to 30,000 units a month are progressively expanding and we expect in the next three to five years, they will cross 100,000 units. Not only because of more sales from OEMs that already play in this segment—and now we (Aprilia) are part of this pool—but also the segment will have many other players. We will see several Indian and international brands come in."