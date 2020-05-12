Mumbai: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles and scooters under Vespa and Aprilia brands, on Monday announced it has resumed operations at all its three manufacturing units in Baramati (Maharashtra).

Maker of Ape range of commercial vehicles, Piaggio manufactures three-wheelers, two-wheelers and engines in three separate units in Baramati

Piaggio said it has also opened six regional offices across India following the guidelines from the local authorities. Further, the company said that it has begun reopening its dealerships across the country in accordance with the local guidelines.

“Currently, 135 three-wheeler commercial vehicle dealerships and 65 two-wheeler dealerships have reopened and are functional ensuring Piaggio customers have access to the service and warranty extensions the company began offering at the start of the covid-19 crisis," it said in an official note today.

The company said it is following all the necessary safety precautions including sanitization of the facilities and regulations on the employee attendance across its manufacturing and retail footprints as they resume operations.

The company said it has resumed operations with the minimum manpower required and plans to ramp up to full capacity gradually.

“The company has done the mass sanitization of all the three plants and has also done various renovations to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed during operations," the note said. It added that it is also tracking the health of its employees on a daily basis, which is also a safety mandate given by the government.

In a recent interview to Mint, PVPL’s managing director and chief executive officer Diego Graffi had warned two months of no production and sales is not sustainable for any vehicle manufacturer. With more than six weeks lost in CY2020, Graffi remains hopeful that the surge in e-commerce and demand for essential items will drive the demand for last mile delivery vehicles, which are essentially the small commercial vehicles.

“Some segments may recover faster such as cargo three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Cargo three-wheelers ply 80-120 km on an average. They move within the state transporting farm produce from villages to the nearby mandis and beyond. They are also deployed for last mile transportation of goods," he had told Mint recently.

