Piccadily Distilleries launches first cane juice rum1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Piccadily Distilleries’ Camikara is the first pure cane juice rum from India that has been matured for 12 years in American oak casks
Piccadily Distilleries has launched a cane juice rum, Camikara. This, the company said, is the first pure cane juice rum from India that has been matured for 12 years in American oak casks. Bottled at a strength of 50% ABV, it is a naturally aged rum. It said the term ‘