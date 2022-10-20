Piccadily Distilleries has launched a cane juice rum, Camikara. This, the company said, is the first pure cane juice rum from India that has been matured for 12 years in American oak casks. Bottled at a strength of 50% ABV, it is a naturally aged rum. It said the term ‘

The company said it will release only a limited number of bottles of Camikara, which means liquid gold in Sanskrit, worldwide. A majority of these have been pre-booked in the US(1200 bottles), followed by the UK with 400 bottles. It will sell 400 bottles in India and 1600 bottles will be distributed in the rest of the world. It intends to retail each bottles at ₹6200 here.

The company said in 2009, it picked sugarcane from a village in Patiala, Punjab which were used to make the rum. When the barrels were emptied, it was discovered that only 6.6% of the original cane juice spirit remained after 12 years. ﻿The company, in a statement said: “We never imagined we would inadvertently create such a rum. Our inspiration came from the history of local households in the area, where they distilled cane juice to make a local brew called Laahan; it has been part of the culture and customs of the Punjab region for thousands of years. Our goal was to revive this age-old tradition, we went a step further by maturing it in oak casks, to bring it up to international standard. We have started with a small-batch, a curated edition of Camikara."Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., its parent manufactures sugar and its by-products. They operate in two segments namely sugar which is engaged in the production of sugar molasses and bagasse and other which is engaged in the manufacturing of liquor. It also makes Indri & Whistler, a single malt and blended malt whisky brand.

India’s alcoholic beverages market was $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).