Piccadily Distilleries launches first cane juice rum

The company said in 2009, it picked sugarcane from a village in Patiala, Punjab which were used to make the rum. When the barrels were emptied, it was discovered that only 6.6% of the original cane juice spirit remained after 12 years. ﻿The company, in a statement said: “We never imagined we would inadvertently create such a rum. Our inspiration came from the history of local households in the area, where they distilled cane juice to make a local brew called Laahan; it has been part of the culture and customs of the Punjab region for thousands of years. Our goal was to revive this age-old tradition, we went a step further by maturing it in oak casks, to bring it up to international standard. We have started with a small-batch, a curated edition of Camikara."Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., its parent manufactures sugar and its by-products. They operate in two segments namely sugar which is engaged in the production of sugar molasses and bagasse and other which is engaged in the manufacturing of liquor. It also makes Indri & Whistler, a single malt and blended malt whisky brand.

