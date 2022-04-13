Pickright Tech partners Bajaj Financial Securities to offer thematic portfolios

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pickright will offer packs that are theme-based investment picks like women, student, and retired person-centric ‘investpacks’ through the BFSLTRADE app
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Pickright Technologies, a Sebi registered investment advisory (RIA) that claims to use deep tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning modules to build portfolios, has joined hands with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) to offer thematic investment ideas on the BFSLTRADE app.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pickright Technologies, a Sebi registered investment advisory (RIA) that claims to use deep tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning modules to build portfolios, has joined hands with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) to offer thematic investment ideas on the BFSLTRADE app.
With this partnership, retail investors can invest in diversified portfolios and get access to research and advisory services.
With this partnership, retail investors can invest in diversified portfolios and get access to research and advisory services.
Pickright will offer different ‘investpacks’ that are theme-based investment picks like women, student, and retired person-centric ‘investpacks’ through the app, as per a press release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To become the complete package of wealth management and financial planning for investors, the wealth tech startup aims to leverage and offer complete E2E financial planning and intelligent monitoring services to BFSL customers in 6-9 months.
Archana Elapavuluri, co-founder of Pickright Technologies said, “We will be providing ready to invest theme-based diversified smart portfolios that are managed, monitored, and rebalanced. With this collaboration, we are looking to target at least 30%of the total user base of the platform to be on Pickright in the next 6 months."
Manish Jain, CEO, Bajaj Financial Securities said,“ Since the lockdown, there has been an upsurge in the new Demat Accounts, and investors are keen to start their wealth creation journey. A significant percentage of these investors opening Demat and Trading accounts today are new to the market and seek guidance for stock selection. Pickright has been garnering lot of interest amongst Indian investors for their theme-based investment picks. We are confident that our collaboration with Pickright will provide our clientele the expert assistance to help them seamlessly save, plan, invest and manage their wealth creation journey, all at a single click."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pickright has already partnered with 10 more brokerages, retail tech, and other B2C companies in other domains to provide E2E wealth solutions for retail users.