Over the hump now in India in terms of economy, market growth: Unilever

“In India you know about the market, we just saw from HUL, there has been a pickup in economic activity and the marketplace in India after a very strong lockdown in the first half. And, you know, looks like we are over the hump now in India in terms of the economy and the market growth numbers. Our business in India did really well to grow single-digits this quarter. That again was driven by hygiene products and our food and refreshment portfolio in India..." the company’s top management said in a post earnings call led by Alan Jope, chief executive officer and Graeme Pitkethly, the company’s chief financial officer.