Pick-up in execution holds key for NBCC achieving its revenue target

The company already has ₹18,000 crore worth of works awarded to contractors. This supports the company’s confidence in achieving ₹7,000 crore of revenues guidance. Notably, in Q1FY22, the company had clocked about ₹935 crore revenue. It thereby will need to clock a much higher run-rate in revenue moving forward. For now, though, the company has a requirement of 60,000 labourers. NBCC is struggling with 40,000 as of August as per analysts. The same thereby will remain to be watched for.