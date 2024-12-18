Race for Dulux maker tightens to three players

A September report by Care Ratings said Berger Paints is setting up a greenfield project at Panagarh in West Bengal at a cost of ₹500 crore, after which it would set up a unit in Odisha, with proposed capex of about ₹1,460 crore and annual capacity of 410,000 kl. The company recently commissioned a ₹1,097 crore facility at Sandila in Uttar Pradesh. Kansai Nerolac has planned capex of at least ₹316 crore to add capacity of 1,54,080 kl over FY24-25E, according to an ICICI Direct report. AkzoNobel has a capacity of over 250 million litres per annum.