Pidilite Q3 Earnings: Company grants 17,500 stock options under ESOP1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:29 AM IST
- Exercise period for all the shares will be up to 3 years from the date of vesting of options
Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016 to the eligible employees on January 24, 2023.
