Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016 to the eligible employees on January 24, 2023.

For 5,000 shares, the vesting date will be June 1, 2025 with exercise price of Re 1; for another 5,000 it will be June 1, 2026; for 7,500 shares vesting date will be June 1, 2027 with exercise price of ₹2,205.

The company announced its third quarter earnings today.