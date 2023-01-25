Home / Companies / News /  Pidilite Q3 Earnings: Company grants 17,500 stock options under ESOP
Back

Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016 to the eligible employees on January 24, 2023.

“This is to inform that the Company has granted 17,500 stock options under ESOP-2016 to the eligible employees of the Company on 24th January, 2023," the company said in a regulatory filing.

For 5,000 shares, the vesting date will be June 1, 2025 with exercise price of Re 1; for another 5,000 it will be June 1, 2026; for 7,500 shares vesting date will be June 1, 2027 with exercise price of 2,205.

The company announced its third quarter earnings today.

MINT PREMIUM See All
stock options under ESOP-2016
View Full Image
stock options under ESOP-2016
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout