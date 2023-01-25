Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Pidilite Q3 Earnings: Company grants 17,500 stock options under ESOP

Pidilite Q3 Earnings: Company grants 17,500 stock options under ESOP

1 min read . 11:29 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016

  • Exercise period for all the shares will be up to 3 years from the date of vesting of options

Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016 to the eligible employees on January 24, 2023.

Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol adhesive, said it has granted 17,500 stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2016 to the eligible employees on January 24, 2023.

“This is to inform that the Company has granted 17,500 stock options under ESOP-2016 to the eligible employees of the Company on 24th January, 2023," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“This is to inform that the Company has granted 17,500 stock options under ESOP-2016 to the eligible employees of the Company on 24th January, 2023," the company said in a regulatory filing.

For 5,000 shares, the vesting date will be June 1, 2025 with exercise price of Re 1; for another 5,000 it will be June 1, 2026; for 7,500 shares vesting date will be June 1, 2027 with exercise price of 2,205.

For 5,000 shares, the vesting date will be June 1, 2025 with exercise price of Re 1; for another 5,000 it will be June 1, 2026; for 7,500 shares vesting date will be June 1, 2027 with exercise price of 2,205.

The company announced its third quarter earnings today.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company announced its third quarter earnings today.

View Full Image
stock options under ESOP-2016
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
stock options under ESOP-2016
Click on the image to enlarge
MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP