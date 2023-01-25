Pidilite Q3 earnings: Fevicol parent posts surprise dip in profits amid weak demand1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Pidilite Industries reported a surprise fall in quarterly profits, hit by higher input costs and weak demand. The Indian company - parent of well known adhesive brand Fevicol - said that consolidated net profit fell to 3.04 billion in the three months ending December 31.
