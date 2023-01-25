Pidilite is known for its synthetic resin adhesive Fevicol and waterproofing product Dr. Fixit. While its products remain well known, demand in rural and semi-urban areas had been strained in recent months. As the country strives to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19, rising inflation has forced cash-strapped consumers to tighten budgets. At the same time, Pidilite reported a 4.7% rise in cost of raw materials.

