Pidilite releases new TV commercial for adhesive brand Roff1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The advertisement, conceptualised by Ogilvy, showcases the qualities of its adhesive while addressing common tile installation issues faced by customers.
New Delhi: Pidilite Industries Limited, a manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals has announced the launch of a new television commercial for its tile adhesive brand, Roff. The advertisement, conceptualised by Ogilvy, showcases the qualities of its adhesive while addressing common tile installation issues faced by customers.
