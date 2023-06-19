New Delhi: Pidilite Industries Limited, a manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals has announced the launch of a new television commercial for its tile adhesive brand, Roff. The advertisement, conceptualised by Ogilvy, showcases the qualities of its adhesive while addressing common tile installation issues faced by customers.

The new advertisement will play on major television networks, digital platforms, and social media channels, ensuring wide visibility and reach to consumers seeking reliable and superior tile fixing solutions.

In a quirky manner, the advertisement, the company said, captures the customer’s frustration with cracked tiles, debonding, falling tiles, and unaesthetic appearance resulting from cement use. Through entertaining visuals and engaging storytelling, the ad shows how it triumphantly tackles these challenges, offering a reliable and durable solution.

Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director of the company said, "The nationwide launch of our new commercial underscores our unwavering commitment to raising awareness and enhancing customer experiences. The products embody cutting-edge technology, blending global expertise with local intelligence. They enable contractors, architects to create long-lasting beautiful tile and stone creations without any worry. Through this initiative our objective is to inform and empower customers to make well-informed choices."

Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, Ogilvy India said, “It’s a great innovative product and therefore one of the most innovative demonstrations of the benefit. It explains it all in a consumer friendly and entertaining fashion.

As per a recent report by GroupM, released last week, in 2023, India is expected to see a fall in ad revenue growth to 12% at $17.3 billion. Next year, this figure is expected to rise to 13.6%.