NEW DELHI: Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries Ltd. on Thursday announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as the company’s deputy managing director, effective 1 September.

Vats, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, has spent over three decades in the industry working in organisations such as Unilever, Castrol, Viacom18, and more recently, EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack).

Vats was formerly the managing director and Group CEO of Viacom18 Media Private Limited. In his last role, he was managing director and CEO of EPL Limited - a speciality packaging and manufacturing company.

Pidlite sells adhesives, sealants, waterproofing solutions and construction chemicals to arts and crafts, industrial resins, polymers. The BSE-listed company has three in-house R&D centres in India and five technical research and innovation centres in Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Dubai and the US.

Its brands include Fevicol, Fevikwik, M-Seal, and Dr. Fixit.

“I am delighted to welcome Sudhanshu to Pidilite. His varied experience and passion and energy for building a sustainable growth business will be an important asset in building the Pidilite of the future," said Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite.

Vats started his career with Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and spent about two decades years in various sales and marketing and general management roles serving as vice president for laundry business (South Asia) and Global Head for Radiant.

