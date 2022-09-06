Pieter Elbers assumes charge as new IndiGo CEO

Pieter Elbers assumes charge as new IndiGo CEO1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- Petrus Elbers has joined IndiGo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting today
Petrus Elbers has joined IndiGo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory fling. Elbers replaced Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is set to retire on 30 September, 2022.
Petrus Elbers has joined IndiGo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory fling. Elbers replaced Ronojoy Dutta, 71, who is set to retire on 30 September, 2022.
“…we wish to inform you under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations that Mr. Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," IndiGo said.
“…we wish to inform you under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations that Mr. Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," IndiGo said.
The Board of Directors of IndiGo's parent firm, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, had earlier approved his appointment subject to regulatory clearances.
Elbers has previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014. He was also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group.
He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy.
After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network and Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.