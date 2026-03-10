Pieter Elbers quits as IndiGo CEO with immediate effect: Read airline's full statement

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers - who had been at the helm of IndiGo as CEO since September 6, 2022 – resigned on Tuesday, March 10, months after a massive disruption in IndiGo operations, resulting in mass cancellations and triggering widespread public outrage. Pieter Elbers resigned citing personal reasons, and the country's largest airline has relieved him with immediate effect.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will manage the affairs of IndiGo on an interim basis till a new person is appointed, which the airline said is expected shortly.

IndiGo full statement on Pieter Elbers' resignation With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organization, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order.

“Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the Company’s Culture, reinforce Operational Excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers”, said the Chairman of the Board, Vikram Singh Mehta.

“Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders”, said Rahul Bhatia.

“While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.”

Why did Pieter Elbers resign? In his resignation, Pieter Elbers said that he was resigning due to personal reasons. While he sought that the notice period be waived off, Elbers asserted he was available for any handover or transition otherwise

“It has been both an honor and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it's beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this,” he said.

The mass cancellations in December, which led to the no-frills airline’s quarterly profit plunging, had sparked nationwide outrage and brought tighter regulatory oversight on IndiGo. It was blamed for not sufficiently preparing for new pilot rest rules, which cascaded into a massive chaos. The Indian government back then had said it would take strict action against the airline.