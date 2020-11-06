PIF invests 9,555 crore in RIL’s retail arm

PIF’s investment in Reliance Retail comes at a time when it is planning to complete a deal with Future Retail Ltd. The deal is, however, facing a legal challenge from Amazon.com Inc., which has obtained an interim stay against the sale from an arbitrator in Singapore. The US retailer has since requested the markets regulator to refrain from approving the transaction. In the latest turn in the feud, the US e-commerce firm has filed a caveat in the Delhi high court. Future group has also filed its own caveat.