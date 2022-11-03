Pilots are frustrated with airlines, too5 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Contract talks hit snags at Delta, United and other carriers as pilots seek pay raises and better schedules
Contract talks between the biggest U.S. carriers and their pilots’ unions have turned acrimonious in recent weeks, with pilots saying the summer disruptions have left them as frustrated as passengers.