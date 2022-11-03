Pilots are frustrated with airlines, too

U.S. labor laws make airline strikes difficult and rare—the last time U.S. passenger airline pilots went on strike was at Spirit Airlines Inc. in 2010. It is far from inevitable that Delta pilots will reach that point, and it could take months for the process to play out. The National Mediation Board would first have to agree that talks have reached an impasse, and would then offer both sides a chance to arbitrate their dispute. If either refused, there would be a 30-day cooling off period. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s pilots had also voted earlier this year to authorize a potential strike, but they came to terms months later.