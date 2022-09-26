Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Pilots, cabin crew at Vistara now have more say in duty schedule

Pilots, cabin crew at Vistara now have more say in duty schedule

The new system is set to provide more flexibility to the airline crew
1 min read . 05:56 PM ISTAnu Sharma

A pilot or a cabin crew can give preferences on early morning or late evening flights, frequency of layovers, time off from work, preferred night stop stations and specific flights

Vistara airline has implemented a new fully automated mechanism to develop crew rosters for management of its over 2,500 cabin crew and pilots across the network.

The joint venture of Singapore Airlines and Tata Group has used a solution by Jeppesen, a Boeing company, to develop crew rosters that factor in legal compliance, crew availability, lifestyle preferences and training requirements.

The new system is set to provide more flexibility to the airline crew, Vistara said. A pilot or a cabin crew can give preferences on early morning or late evening flights, frequency of layovers, time off from work, preferred night stop stations and specific flights etc.

“Digital Solutions for Crew Rostering, while taking care of crew lifestyle preferences is a great example of how new-age digital technologies can greatly help to improve employee productivity and experience," Vinod Bhat, Chief Information Officer, Vistara said.

The seven-year-old airline has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

