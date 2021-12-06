NEW DELHI : Air India pilots, who had threatened to go on a strike, have decided to meet aviation secretary Rajiv Bansa, who is also the airline’s chairman and managing director (CMD), before taking a call on their final move.

The pilots also warned of ‘industrial action’ if their concerns over pay cut were not addressed and the arrears were not cleared before the airline was handed over to its new owner.

Indian Pilots’ Guild, or IPG (the airline’s Boeing pilots’ union), on Sunday tweeted: “Talks with management along with @PilotsIndian regarding 60% pay cut only for licensed employees inconclusive. Meeting management (CMD/ SECY MoCA) tomorrow to find a peaceful resolve. @MoCA_GoI @TataCompanies @RNTata2000#peacefulresolution."

On 29 November, the pilots had given a three-day ultimatum to the Air India management to meet their demands.

In a letter to Bansal, the Airbus union, Indian Commercial Pilots’ Guild and IPG, which represent over 900 pilots, said all related issues pertaining to the “illegal" pay cut should be addressed within three days, or they would seek justice through industrial action.

Subsequently, the management reached out to the pilots and held a meeting.

Since October, the pilots’ unions have been seeking remedial measures, but have not received a reply. They said they were burdened by “illegal pay cut" of 55% and demanded payments as per market standards. Mentioning their long-standing issues with divestment of the national carrier, the pilots demanded that the management must clear all dues, including the 25% arrears with interest, statement of gratuity, and option of leave encashment and medical benefits for all permanent employees.

The pilots said the meeting with representatives of both unions on 3 December was inconclusive. “The management was informed that we are aware of Air India’s revenues going back to pre-covid levels and that most pilots are working more than they did pre-covid. The management asked us to hold on till the takeover. However, both unions warned of serious consequences if the issues were not solved," said a senior pilot.

