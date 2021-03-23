Adani’s Australian mining unit -- last year re-branded as Bravus Mining & Resources -- has drawn fierce opposition from environmental groups over the 10-million-tons-per-annum Carmichael thermal coal project. The company’s plans to transport the coal to the Abbot Point export terminal -- which is controlled by the broader Adani Group -- via a new 200 kilometer (124 mile) rail link is set to open up a region of previously untouched bushland to mining.