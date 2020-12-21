Pine Labs announces new investment from Lone Pine, valuation exceeds $2 billion

“We are excited to partner with Pine Labs as they innovate at scale in the payments and merchant commerce space, benefiting consumers, merchants and financial institutions," said Mala Gaonkar, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Lone Pine. “The Pine Labs team is leveraging key structural changes taking place across payments and fintech globally, including the integration of software and payments at the point-of-sale, the digitization of small-to-medium enterprises, and the rapid adoption of buy-now-pay-later offerings. We look forward to the road ahead."