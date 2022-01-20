In a strange way, fintech company Pine Labs CEO has found it good to hear about a well-performing support engineering quitting the company.

Taking to Twitter, Amrish Rau said, "our support engineer in a remote part of UP quit. It was so good to hear that!"

Further talking about the said employee, Rau said, about two years back he had ranted that the sale people aren't selling correctly. I responded and did a zoom. He came prepared with 10 slides. He had spelling mistakes all over, but advice was spot on.

"He said sales people need to sell value. He explained why Pine Labs is the best and how we should always be tech and product focussed. He explained the three stages of sales and what functionality should be highlighted when. He also created a sales incentive plan on the fly," Rau added

Rau said the company promoted him to sales and moved him to a new role. The employee performed in his new role and finally got a new job at a better salary.

"We immediately moved him to sales, trained him, got him exposure to fintech stories. We rewarded him with a bike. He connected with many new colleagues, read a lot in the fintech space. Performed in his new role and the finally got a new job at a better salary and quit."

The employee spent five years with Pine Labs, the CEO said, adding that it's heartening when a team member learns a new domain, grows new skills and flies away.

"Companies should be happy. They made a difference in someone’s life," Rau said.

Bloomberg has reported that Pine Labs has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering to raise about $500 million. The listing could give it a valuation of about $5.5 billion to $7 billion, according to the report.

